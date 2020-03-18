CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $30.41

CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.41 and last traded at $30.46, with a volume of 51226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.18.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVLT. BidaskClub cut CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine upgraded CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Get CommVault Systems alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.19, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.94.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. CommVault Systems had a positive return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $176.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in CommVault Systems by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in CommVault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in CommVault Systems by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in CommVault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in CommVault Systems by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

About CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for CommVault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommVault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.