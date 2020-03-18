Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.39

Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.39 and last traded at $18.31, with a volume of 44040 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.88.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CTB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cooper Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.61.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $750.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 149.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile (NYSE:CTB)

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

