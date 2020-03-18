Copa (NYSE:CPA) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $65.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 66.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Copa from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Copa from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Copa from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Copa from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Santander upgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.27.

Shares of NYSE CPA opened at $38.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.98. Copa has a 1 year low of $35.04 and a 1 year high of $116.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $681.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.10 million. Copa had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Copa will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Copa by 558.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Copa during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Copa during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Copa by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Copa during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

