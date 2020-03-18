Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.26

Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.26 and last traded at $10.55, with a volume of 5783 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cosan from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cosan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cosan from $16.50 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.49 and its 200-day moving average is $18.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cosan during the fourth quarter worth $53,200,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Cosan during the fourth quarter worth $2,543,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Cosan by 34,460.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP increased its position in Cosan by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 60,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Cosan by 714.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 237,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 208,197 shares during the period. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cosan (NYSE:CZZ)

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

