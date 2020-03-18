Craig Hallum Upgrades FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) to “Hold”

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) was upgraded by research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.50 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. FuelCell Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.00.

NASDAQ FCEL opened at $1.49 on Monday. FuelCell Energy has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.12). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 169.11% and a negative return on equity of 69.00%. The company had revenue of $16.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.96) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,418,266 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 655,120 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 25,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 9,010 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $929,000. Institutional investors own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

