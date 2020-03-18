Credit Suisse AG Acquires 1,410 Shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,608 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of Coupa Software worth $7,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COUP. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 173.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000.

In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 63,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total transaction of $10,650,251.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,054 shares in the company, valued at $40,100,196.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.47, for a total transaction of $2,105,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,676,297.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,902 shares of company stock valued at $19,885,300. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COUP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $171.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $190.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Coupa Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $137.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Coupa Software Inc has a 1-year low of $85.90 and a 1-year high of $178.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.90 and a 200-day moving average of $147.97. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.93 and a beta of 1.48.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

