Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Position in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust were worth $8,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 360.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Pacific Land Trust alerts:

TPL stock opened at $368.26 on Wednesday. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a twelve month low of $356.18 and a twelve month high of $915.66. The company has a quick ratio of 19.10, a current ratio of 19.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $686.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $683.89.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.37 by $1.83. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 76.74% and a net margin of 96.55%. The firm had revenue of $113.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 38.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $10.00 per share. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land Trust’s previous annual dividend of $1.75. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Texas Pacific Land Trust’s payout ratio is presently 24.17%.

In other Texas Pacific Land Trust news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $819.37 per share, with a total value of $122,905.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,921 shares of company stock worth $1,490,382. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Texas Pacific Land Trust from $937.00 to $947.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.