Credit Suisse AG Buys 175,683 Shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 111.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 334,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,683 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $7,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 33,941 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $854,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,849,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Finally, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,363,000. 24.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global stock opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. Liberty Global PLC has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $28.62.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.29). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 99.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. On average, analysts predict that Liberty Global PLC will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LBTYA. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $21.00 to $18.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

