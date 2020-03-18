Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Holdings in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 357,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,194 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.18% of H & R Block worth $8,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in H & R Block in the 4th quarter valued at $881,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in H & R Block by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in H & R Block in the 4th quarter valued at $3,719,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in H & R Block by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 181,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in H & R Block in the 4th quarter valued at $664,000. Institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of H & R Block in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on H & R Block from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. BTIG Research upgraded H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on H & R Block from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of HRB opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. H & R Block Inc has a 52-week low of $14.53 and a 52-week high of $29.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.04). H & R Block had a return on equity of 416.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $519.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that H & R Block Inc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.37%.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

