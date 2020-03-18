Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Holdings in QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) by 89.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,896,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,613,857 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.80% of QEP Resources worth $8,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in QEP Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in QEP Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in QEP Resources by 439.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 14,394 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in QEP Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in QEP Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered QEP Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of QEP Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered QEP Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. QEP Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.36.

In other news, Director David A. Trice acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $105,500.00. Also, CEO Timothy J. Cutt acquired 23,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $51,167.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,188.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 96,864 shares of company stock worth $207,427 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QEP stock opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 2.32. QEP Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.47.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $321.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.18 million. QEP Resources had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that QEP Resources Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th.

QEP Resources Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

