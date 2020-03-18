Credit Suisse AG Grows Position in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 54.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 63,568 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Etsy were worth $8,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the first quarter worth $1,681,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 384.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 14.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 72.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,139,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,390,000 after buying an additional 478,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the third quarter worth $1,158,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETSY opened at $42.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.68 and its 200 day moving average is $50.09. Etsy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.90 and a fifty-two week high of $71.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 56.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 4.89.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Etsy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The company had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.89 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Etsy Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Etsy news, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 20,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,213,544.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 779,781 shares in the company, valued at $46,802,455.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,418 shares of company stock worth $11,683,665 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ETSY shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Etsy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.05.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

