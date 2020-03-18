Credit Suisse AG Has $7.64 Million Stock Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,558 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $7,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 553.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 3,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $231,367.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $61,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,567.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,055 shares of company stock valued at $303,660 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $44.50 on Wednesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $41.55 and a one year high of $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 9.97 and a quick ratio of 9.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.97 and a 200-day moving average of $59.43. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 2.04.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 157.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.43.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

