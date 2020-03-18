Credit Suisse AG Has $8.23 Million Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 37,437 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.12% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $8,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACAD opened at $34.38 on Wednesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.56 and a 1-year high of $53.70. The company has a current ratio of 10.16, a quick ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.65.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.38% and a negative return on equity of 42.86%. The firm had revenue of $98.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.87 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.75.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, Director Laura Brege sold 10,000 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $421,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.