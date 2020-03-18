Credit Suisse AG Has $8.44 Million Stock Holdings in EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 226,919 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.14% of EQM Midstream Partners worth $8,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $1,115,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $276,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 19,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 500,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,974,000 after buying an additional 14,343 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $431,000. 37.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EQM. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of EQM Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. US Capital Advisors raised EQM Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on EQM Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of EQM Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EQM Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

EQM opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.17. EQM Midstream Partners LP has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $47.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.26.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $425.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.95 million. EQM Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EQM Midstream Partners LP will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EQM Midstream Partners

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

