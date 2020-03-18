Credit Suisse AG Raises Holdings in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,591 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of Toro worth $9,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Toro by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,965,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,989,000 after acquiring an additional 524,021 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Toro in the 4th quarter worth $33,106,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Toro by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after acquiring an additional 371,518 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Toro by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 539,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,526,000 after acquiring an additional 197,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Toro by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,633,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,806,000 after acquiring an additional 185,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on TTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Toro from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $60.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.50 and its 200 day moving average is $77.05. Toro Co has a 1 year low of $56.47 and a 1 year high of $84.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Toro had a return on equity of 39.44% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $767.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Toro Co will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toro Co (NYSE:TTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.