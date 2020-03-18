Credit Suisse AG Sells 53,028 Shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 597,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,028 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of News worth $8,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in News by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 17,384,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,810,000 after acquiring an additional 6,247,004 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in News by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,772,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,705 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in News in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,306,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in News in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,313,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in News by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,439,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,357,000 after acquiring an additional 430,974 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. News Corp has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $15.07.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. News had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that News Corp will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of News from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.30.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

