Credit Suisse AG Sells 54,952 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 54,952 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $8,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 4th quarter worth about $3,104,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,708,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 1,071.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,852,000 after purchasing an additional 342,503 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 4th quarter worth about $542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ashland Global stock opened at $48.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.92. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $45.37 and a twelve month high of $81.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.15.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Ashland Global had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.00%.

In other Ashland Global news, CEO Guillermo Novo bought 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,584.00. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ASH has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ashland Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.56.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

