Credit Suisse AG Trims Position in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 118,354 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.24% of Enphase Energy worth $7,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 560.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,445,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,631 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,844,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,993,000 after acquiring an additional 67,842 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after buying an additional 23,220 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from to in a report on Friday, March 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $31.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.92.

Shares of ENPH opened at $29.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.21. Enphase Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $59.15.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $210.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.13 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 62.83% and a net margin of 25.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 127.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David A. Ranhoff sold 22,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $1,289,715.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 609,778 shares in the company, valued at $35,226,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 1,821,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $96,802,413.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,022.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,861,631 shares of company stock valued at $99,142,429 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Read More: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.