Credit Suisse AG Trims Position in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,595,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 696,005 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $8,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 7,314 shares during the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners downgraded Lloyds Banking Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $3.58. The company has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.87.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

