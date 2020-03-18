Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $67.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 76.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRWD. Mizuho boosted their price target on Crowdstrike from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub cut Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.74.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $38.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.47. Crowdstrike has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $101.88.

In other Crowdstrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $3,924,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,428,126.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Charles R. Kaye sold 67,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $3,348,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,486,719 shares of company stock valued at $293,394,475.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $828,000. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $746,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares in the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 130,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 70,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

