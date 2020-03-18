Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Crown were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Crown by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Crown by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Crown by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 4,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter worth about $805,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Crown from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Crown from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Crown from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

NYSE CCK opened at $50.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.99. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.65 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Crown declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

