CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVBF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 32.5% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 45,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 11,090 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 24.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 56,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 11,320 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 6.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,566,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,299,000 after acquiring an additional 276,791 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 208,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVBF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

In related news, Director Hal W. Oswalt sold 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $216,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVBF opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.95 and a 200-day moving average of $20.88. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $119.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.77 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 40.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

