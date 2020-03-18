CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $62.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $77.00. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CONE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $78.50 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Cowen upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.65.

CONE stock opened at $53.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. CyrusOne has a fifty-two week low of $47.11 and a fifty-two week high of $79.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.43.

In other CyrusOne news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $304,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,270 shares in the company, valued at $3,487,743. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 13,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $868,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,008 shares in the company, valued at $22,490,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,456 shares of company stock worth $8,204,695 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CONE. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 22.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 14,796 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the third quarter worth approximately $394,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 42.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 22.7% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

