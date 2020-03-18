Dana (NYSE:DAN) Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Dana (NYSE:DAN) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Dana in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Dana in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Shares of NYSE:DAN opened at $5.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average is $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $912.92 million, a P/E ratio of 3.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.15. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $20.96.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Dana had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dana will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Dana during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Dana by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dana during the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Dana during the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dana during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

