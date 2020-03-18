Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $82.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 95.56% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.08.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Shares of DRI stock opened at $41.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.66 and a 200 day moving average of $112.51. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $35.94 and a 52 week high of $128.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $89,636.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Sonsteby purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.26 per share, with a total value of $168,390.00. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $294,757,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $143,395,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 199.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,074,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,146,000 after buying an additional 715,244 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $52,922,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 701,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,421,000 after buying an additional 442,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.