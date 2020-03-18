DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DCP. Stifel Nicolaus lowered DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on DCP Midstream in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James cut DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

DCP opened at $4.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day moving average of $22.31. DCP Midstream has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $34.15.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.43). DCP Midstream had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Richard A. Loving purchased 2,275 shares of DCP Midstream stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $33,215.00. Also, CFO Sean O’brien bought 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $99,165.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,165. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 107,425 shares of company stock worth $820,863. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCP. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in DCP Midstream by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in DCP Midstream by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. 37.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

