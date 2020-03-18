Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) was upgraded by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $10.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $24.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 54.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DVN. Wolfe Research upgraded Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Devon Energy from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $6.46 on Monday. Devon Energy has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $35.39. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.11.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $5,776,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,438,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 20,940 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Devon Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 229,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.