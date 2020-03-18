Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,285 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Donegal Group worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DGICA. State Street Corp grew its position in Donegal Group by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 35,475 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Donegal Group by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Donegal Group in the third quarter worth approximately $166,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Donegal Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Donegal Group by 25.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Donegal Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Donegal Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

DGICA opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. Donegal Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $15.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.47. The firm has a market cap of $352.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.20. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $198.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Donegal Group Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is currently 57.43%.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.