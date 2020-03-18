Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $35.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $42.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DRQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dril-Quip from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Capital One Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded Dril-Quip from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Dril-Quip in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dril-Quip currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

DRQ opened at $36.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.69. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 729.15 and a beta of 1.60. Dril-Quip has a one year low of $23.91 and a one year high of $56.71.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.53 million. Dril-Quip had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 0.41%. Dril-Quip’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the third quarter worth $113,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the fourth quarter worth $212,000.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

