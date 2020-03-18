Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $86.77

Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $86.77 and last traded at $86.69, with a volume of 5002 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.12.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EGP shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Eastgroup Properties in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Eastgroup Properties from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Eastgroup Properties from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.67.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.75. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.83.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $86.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.98 million. Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 36.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Eastgroup Properties’s payout ratio is 60.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,108,000 after buying an additional 66,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 700,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,938,000 after buying an additional 47,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 514,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,206,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $59,135,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 2,904.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 213,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,243,000 after buying an additional 206,170 shares during the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

