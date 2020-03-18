eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wedbush

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 price objective on the e-commerce company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $34.00. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EBAY. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.82.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $33.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.17. eBay has a twelve month low of $30.58 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that eBay will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $115,934.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,403.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $4,279,767.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,652,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,092 shares of company stock valued at $6,749,564. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

