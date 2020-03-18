Edward B. Cloues II Buys 5,088 Shares of AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Stock

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Director Edward B. Cloues II bought 5,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $26,101.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,676. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:AXR opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.89 million, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average is $5.83. AMREP Co. has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $7.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMREP stock. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) by 137.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 188,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,981 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors owned about 2.31% of AMREP worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

AMREP Company Profile

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides real estate and fulfillment services. The company's Real Estate Operations segment is involved in the sale of developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others, as well as investment in commercial and investment properties.

