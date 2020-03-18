Edward G. Atsinger III Purchases 15,432 Shares of Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) Stock

Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) CEO Edward G. Atsinger III purchased 15,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $17,592.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Edward G. Atsinger III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Edward G. Atsinger III purchased 100 shares of Salem Media Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $145.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Edward G. Atsinger III purchased 1,962 shares of Salem Media Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $2,903.76.

Salem Media Group stock opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $26.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.56. Salem Media Group Inc has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $2.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SALM. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Salem Media Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Salem Media Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Salem Media Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.45% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

