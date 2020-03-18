El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,492 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in El Paso Electric were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in El Paso Electric by 107.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of El Paso Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of El Paso Electric by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of El Paso Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of El Paso Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EE opened at $65.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. El Paso Electric has a 52-week low of $57.07 and a 52-week high of $69.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 0.56.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $190.10 million during the quarter. El Paso Electric had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 7.73%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. El Paso Electric’s payout ratio is currently 68.44%.

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

