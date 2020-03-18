Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.63

Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.63 and last traded at $7.63, with a volume of 23841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.08.

Several research firms have recently commented on ERJ. Zacks Investment Research cut Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut Embraer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERJ. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Embraer by 932.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Embraer in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Embraer by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Embraer by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. 44.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Embraer Company Profile (NYSE:ERJ)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

