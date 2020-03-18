Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) Receives $7.38 Average PT from Analysts

Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.38.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Endo International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 361 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Endo International during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Endo International during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Endo International during the fourth quarter valued at $366,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Endo International by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 350,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Endo International by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 596,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 43,771 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENDP stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $621.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. Endo International has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $9.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.65.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $764.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.15 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 14.50% and a negative return on equity of 84.43%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Endo International will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

