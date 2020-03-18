Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 361,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,772 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of Entravision Communication worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EVC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Entravision Communication during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Entravision Communication by 7.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Entravision Communication by 5.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 448,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entravision Communication by 45.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 482,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 149,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entravision Communication during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Entravision Communication news, Director Gilbert R. Vasquez acquired 25,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $52,877.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 22.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Entravision Communication from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

NYSE EVC opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Entravision Communication has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $3.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.58. The firm has a market cap of $164.02 million, a P/E ratio of 38.80 and a beta of 1.01.

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Entravision Communication had a positive return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $70.84 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entravision Communication will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Entravision Communication’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Entravision Communication Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. The company operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

