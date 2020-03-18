Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 194,117 Shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc (NYSE:SBI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc (NYSE:SBI) by 346.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194,117 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 61.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 11,240 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 45,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $441,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 10.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 201,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 15,319 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE SBI opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $9.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average is $9.24.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.0235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

