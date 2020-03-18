Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,620 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AIT. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 500.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AIT. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

AIT opened at $44.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.54 and its 200-day moving average is $61.03. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52-week low of $39.27 and a 52-week high of $70.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $833.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.19 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.02%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

