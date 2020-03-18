Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 6,200 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total transaction of $853,988.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,920.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 5,048 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total transaction of $644,629.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,750 shares of company stock worth $2,806,948 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AWK opened at $138.50 on Wednesday. American Water Works Company Inc has a twelve month low of $101.92 and a twelve month high of $141.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.57.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

