Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,211 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,514,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 52,230 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 21,930 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Devon Energy by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 709,825 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,434,000 after buying an additional 105,300 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 267,663 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after buying an additional 24,253 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 46,736 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.11. Devon Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.57.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corp will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

