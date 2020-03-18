Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.24 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period.

Shares of EWT opened at $32.40 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.32 and its 200-day moving average is $38.82.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

