Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mantech International were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Mantech International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Mantech International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Mantech International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mantech International by 2.1% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Mantech International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MANT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mantech International from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Mantech International from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Mantech International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mantech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mantech International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

In related news, Director Richard J. Kerr acquired 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.35 per share, with a total value of $30,240.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,745.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MANT stock opened at $73.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.94. Mantech International Corp has a one year low of $51.46 and a one year high of $93.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $604.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.72 million. Mantech International had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 5.12%. Mantech International’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mantech International Corp will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Mantech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.99%.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

