Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Bottomline Technologies worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 2,125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after buying an additional 224,287 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 31,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 82,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 45,160 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EPAY opened at $31.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $27.82 and a 52 week high of $57.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 61.34 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.01.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $111.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.92.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

