Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,492 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,849 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Century Communities worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the first quarter valued at about $322,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 421.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 42,222 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 33.1% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 258,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after buying an additional 64,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCS opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.07 and its 200 day moving average is $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.48 million, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.82. Century Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $39.31.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $775.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.00 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Century Communities Inc will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCS. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Century Communities from $44.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush cut Century Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

