Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 19,020 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 140,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,020 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,786,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,826 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,796,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,316,000 after acquiring an additional 137,594 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,880,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,399,000 after acquiring an additional 69,816 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,661,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,770,000 after acquiring an additional 213,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 999,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,102,000 after acquiring an additional 44,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NRZ opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. New Residential Investment Corp has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $17.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.00.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 31.89%. The firm had revenue of $216.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NRZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Nomura raised their price target on New Residential Investment from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.64.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

