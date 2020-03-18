Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGM. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,897,000 after acquiring an additional 141,870 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9,790.0% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 13,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 13,706 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter worth about $1,040,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter worth about $934,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the third quarter worth about $759,000. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AGM opened at $55.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.39 million, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.01. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. has a 1 year low of $49.71 and a 1 year high of $88.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.30 and its 200 day moving average is $80.10.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The credit services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $57.32 million for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 16.46%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. This is a boost from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 4,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $303,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 838,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,486,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce J. Sherrick acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.20 per share, for a total transaction of $37,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,902 shares of company stock worth $668,596. Insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

