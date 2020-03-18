Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,193 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Argo Group worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 811,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 18,410 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 280,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,455,000 after purchasing an additional 68,473 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group by 660.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 63,337 shares during the period.

Get Argo Group alerts:

In other Argo Group news, Director Thomas A. Bradley bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.09 per share, with a total value of $175,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,974.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss bought 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.30 per share, with a total value of $48,934.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,556.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARGO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Argo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Argo Group in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Argo Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.04.

Shares of ARGO opened at $35.05 on Wednesday. Argo Group has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $78.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.31.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.15). The company had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.97 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th.

Argo Group Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.