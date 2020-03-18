Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 918 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Universal Display during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Universal Display by 2,311.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Universal Display news, Director Cynthia Jane Comparin bought 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $154.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,491.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $121.93 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.03. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.80 and a fifty-two week high of $230.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.64.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.04). Universal Display had a net margin of 34.13% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $101.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 12.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OLED shares. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Universal Display from to in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub lowered Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered Universal Display from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.45.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

