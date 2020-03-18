ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 56.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. TheStreet cut ExOne from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ExOne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.08.

Get ExOne alerts:

XONE opened at $4.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.24. ExOne has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $10.16. The company has a market capitalization of $68.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). ExOne had a negative net margin of 28.33% and a negative return on equity of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $17.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ExOne by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,370,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,686,000 after acquiring an additional 68,988 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ExOne by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,611,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,023,000 after acquiring an additional 202,024 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ExOne by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,611,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,023,000 after acquiring an additional 202,024 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ExOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,263,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ExOne by 428.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 133,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 108,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for ExOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.